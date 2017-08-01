Central Catholic hopes to develop young talent into championship contenders

Central Catholic has had loads of talent recently, including DeShone Kizer, James Hudson and Michael Warren.

They know they don't have to rebuild as much as reload.

Coach Greg Dempsey, back for his 18th year, has three state titles under his belt.

He says this year's team however will be different than past years. There are several young players that he needs to step up to win games.

There are still veteran talents like running back and linebacker Dallas Fields and wide receiver and defensive back Jase Bowen.

“I see lots of hard work out here. We’re all having fun. It’s good, everybody’s working hard," Bowen said. "You have some inexperience but some talented guys."

“We have a lot of versatile wide receivers, young guys stepping up," Fields said. "We’ll throw the ball more, but we can still run it. [We have] some nice running backs.”

Coach Dempsey says he is staying positive about the season, but is not cocky.

”You have to make the playoffs, nothing is automatic in our league," Coach Dempsey said.

Irish open their season at Columbus Bishop Hartley.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.