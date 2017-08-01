FirstEnergy Foundation gives $10,000 to Mom's House Toledo

The FirstEnergy Foundation paid a visit to Mom's House Toledo with a 10,000 grant as a part of their "Christmas in July" campaign.

Mom's House Toledo is a five-star childcare center for low-income, single moms. The center helps moms graduate from high schools, technical school and college.

FirstEnergy gave out 12 gifts to each of the service areas they cover, including Toledo Edison.

“This new giving initiative is designed to support the good work these organizations do year-round in our service areas,” said Dee Lowery, president of the FirstEnergy Foundation. “Those chosen were selected by FirstEnergy employees, who identified organizations in their geographic location that do extraordinary work to make our communities a better place to live and work. We’re very pleased to provide these surprise grants to support ongoing investment in the quality of life in our service areas.”

The FirstEnegery Foundation's Christmas in July campaign is similar to campaign the foundation did in December called Gifts of the Season.

