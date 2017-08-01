Newly renovated Renaissance Hotel finally opens

The newly-remodeled Renaissance Hotel officially opened its doors Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Many businesses in downtown say they are excited for the "new" hotel in the area. One of the reasons is the hotel celebrates and represents what Toledo, was, is and hopes to become.

One of the centerpieces in the lobby is a glass installation above the floor by Gathered Glass. The hotel also has denim and steel accents throughout.

Meanwhile, the staff's attire of jeans and blazers represents the blue-collar image of Toledo's history.

"When people visit, we want them to understand Toledo, understand our neighborhood, who we are, where we came from and we want to show them a good time while there here at the property," said Haley Gronemeier, Director of Sales and Marketing. "And we want to put our city in a good light."

The hotel also features a Jeep tribute, artwork depicting the sitcom M*A*S*H and local actor Jamie Farr and of course glass.

Julie Ketterman, who is the general manager of Ye Old Durty Bird, says the new hotel represents all that makes the Glass City unique.

"You can get average anywhere else,” Ketterman said. “So we're going to give you more than average. That's what makes us different. That what stands out in Toledo. I'm proud of that. I'm very proud of that."

The 12-floor hotel features a rooftop restaurant and bar called Heights. From the roof, guests can get spectacular views of Toledo.

"Glass doors that open and close so you can feel like you're outside all the time when you're dining,” said Gronemeier. “So if it's cold we can close the doors if it's warm we can open them. You get the views of the city, 360 views of the Maumee River, the city of Toledo."

The Heights restaurant won’t be open for a few more weeks. But Gronemeier says they have been pre-booking the hotel for over a year.

The average cost per night for a standard room is going at $179. The rates range between $149 to $299 per night, depending on the day and the what is going on in the city.

Some residents think the price is appropriate considering the work that went into the building.

“I definitely would. I think it’s really worth it," said Cassie, a south Toledo resident. "They put a lot of work into it that kind of shows the history downtown and I do think it’s worth it to stay there."

Others think it is too steep.

“They’re just paying for the downtown part," said downtown resident Austin. "Just the name ‘downtown’ when you could just go 10 miles out and get a normal hotel,” said Austin of downtown Toledo.

Still others say it depends how nice it is.

“It depends on how nice it is. I mean it is downtown and Toledo is a moderately large metropolitan area," said Benjamin, an employee at Lucas County Court.

While the Renaissance is one of the more luxurious hotels in the Toledo Metro area, some don’t think they would be getting enough bang for their buck, as it does not have some of the usual amenities other hotels do like a spa or swimming pool.

“I usually don’t go to a hotel if it doesn’t have a pool. That’s like the first thing I look at,” said Hunter of downtown Toledo. "It’s definitely overpriced for not having a pool, in my opinion."

While the price debate will not doubt go on, local leaders are thrilled to have the hotel open as the latest success in the revitalization of downtown Toledo.

