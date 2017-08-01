Police stress school bus safety as kids prepare to return to school

As kids get ready to return to school, police are stressing school bus safety.

From 2014 to 2016, more than 4,000 drivers were convicting of failing to stop for a school bus that was loading or dropping off passengers.

Police are reminding drivers that they are required to stop 10 feet in front of behind a bus when the flashing lights are displayed. Drivers also cannot move until the bus begins to move.

“Safety on the roadway is a shared responsibility,” said Lt. Shaun J. Robinson, commander of the Toledo Post. “Motorists should always exercise caution while children are exiting and boarding a bus.”

To avoid being later, police say it is important to plan ahead and allow extra time for school bus stops during a morning or afternoon commute.

The Patrol reminds motorists to plan ahead and allow extra time for these school bus stops.

Police are also stressing the importance of safety on the bus as well.

For a statistical break down of school bus inspections, crashes and passing stopped buses violation, follow this link.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.