Three years after water crisis, Toledo continues to improve safety

Three years ago, the city of Toledo was rocked to its core. Three years ago, the city told residents they could not drink the water.

At the time, the crisis of 2014 was something city leaders did not foresee. But three years later, city and county leaders are more prepared than ever before.

"We have so many improvements. We have much more treatment capacity to deal with microcystin, and other contaminants," said Janet Schroeder, spokesperson for the city of Toledo. "We have additional chemical treatment capacity, we have much more additional advanced warning.”

Schroeder says daily testing and improvements to the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant is helping the city find harmful contaminants before it infects the water.

The city expects to issue a watch at some point during the harmful algal bloom season. However, that only means they detect microcystin in Lake Erie and is not in the drinking water.

On the city's water quality dashboard, a watch is the second level. That concerns people using the lake, not drinking their tap water.

"Right now we are in the clear, meaning there has not been more than five parts per billion of microcystin detected out in our intake crib," Schroeder said. "We do know that there can be some harmful algal blooms elsewhere but they've not been in the place where we are pulling our water from."

