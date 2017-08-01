Lucas County Commissioners approve jail levy to go on the ballot

The Lucas County Commissioner approved putting a levy on the ballot Tuesday for a new jail.

However, after a heated discussion with residents Monday night, they say they are still going to listen to concerns from residents who live around the proposed site.

"We're going to try to answer some of their concerns over the next several weeks, we're not done talking to them yet," said Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken. "We need a chance to take what we heard last night, process it, and see how we can continue a dialogue.”

Commissioner Tina Skeldon-Wozniak says promises to consider public input before making final plans.

"We are definitely at the drawing board everyday on this very important issue, we care deeply to listen to what the citizens had to say and try to formulate, what's the best response, what's the best move,” Commissioner Skeldon-Wozniak said.

The Lucas County Commissioners say they need the taxpayers help to fund the $145 million dollar project.

The jail is planned for Angola Road in south Toledo, but Carol Contrada says other locations are not off the table.

"We need to take a deep dive in to some of the parcels that were unavailable at the time, and certainly nothing is set in stone,” Contrada said.

They have purchased contracts for Angola Road, but the one thing holding them back is a zoning change.

"We're going to build a jail, we need to pass the levy to do it, we need to focus on can we get the neighborhood and the city council comfortable with the zone change,” Gerken said.



The commissioners say they hope the taxpayers see the importance of this for our criminal justice reform.

