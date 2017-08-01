Senator Portman says new bill targets website accused of promoting sex trafficking

New legislation introduce by U.S. Senators may be prove to be an important tool in fight sex trafficking.

The "Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act" is getting almost universal bipartisan praise.

It targets the website Backpage, which Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said is responsible for 80 percent of commercial sex trafficking. The new law would hold the website responsible for advertising underage girls.

“And all we're doing is taking a very narrow definition, saying that if you knowingly engage in supporting, assisting, facilitating sex trafficking, knowingly engaging in it, that you would be subject to these lawsuits from the victims and their families and from prosecution by law enforcement officials," Sen Portman said.

The legislation will also help get justice for victims of human trafficking.

Portman said he hopes the bill moves quickly through Congress.

