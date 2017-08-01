Teens accused of murder face judge in juvenile court

Two teens appeared at the Juvenile Justice Center Tuesday in Toledo to face charges of murder.

Police arrested Cayvon Wells and Dejion Staples-Presely, both 17-years-old, last week for their alleged role in the murder of Brian Roberts. Police say the Wells shot and killed Roberts after a drug deal gone bad. They determined Staples-Presley was there when the shooting happened.

Wells is set to have a certification hearing to determine if he will be tried as an adult.

If Staples-Presley agrees to testify against Wells, he will remain in the juvenile system.

Prosecuting attorney Lori Olender says this is the third teen murder case they have worked on this year, which shows a disturbing trend in the city.

"Way more then we have had in the past 10 years. Before we had one, maybe two. And we are only at August 1st, so that's what makes us unsettled," Olender said. "Its just the guns in Toledo. That is so unsettling in Toledo."

Both teens will return to court in September. That hearing is what will determine if Wells will be tried as an adult.

