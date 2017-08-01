City of Toledo warning residents of Water Dept. scam

The city of Toledo was recently alerted of a new scam going around the area.

The city said people are calling Toledo residents pretending to be the City of Toledo Water Department.

The callers are asking people for their bank information.

The city stresses that the water department will never call and ask for bank information.

Toledo police said if someone calls to ask for money or personal information, you should hang up. If you are unsure or think that it really may have been a water official, police say you can always call back a public number for verification.

Any suspicious activity should be brought to the attention of Toledo police.

The Federal Trade Commission offers these tips you can follow to avoid fraud.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.