Accused murderer faces judge for 2015 shooting

The trial of an accused murderer is expected to start in Lucas County Common Pleas court on Tuesday.

Jake Newman is charged with murder in the shooting death of Keshawn Grooms.

Prosecutors said Newman gave Grooms a gun, which fueled a deadly shootout with the owners of Spigot Bar in south Toledo.

Damichael Cunningham, another man involved in the case, has already been convicted on felonious assault charges and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

