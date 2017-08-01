2 accused of stealing thousands of dollars from woman with MS - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

2 accused of stealing thousands of dollars from woman with MS

Two people who are accused of stealing money from a woman with multiple sclerosis face a judge Tuesday.

Police say Amanda Orner and David Hineline stole blank checks from the victim and forged her signature on the checks. 

The pair then cashed the checks at multiple Directions Credit Union branches on different occasions. 

The suspects stole more than $11,000 from the victim. 

Orner and Hineline are being charged with forgery and theft.

