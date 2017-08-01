Man gets 17-year sentence for shootout that killed child

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man convicted of involuntary manslaughter and other charges in a shootout that killed a 1-year-old boy has been sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Montgomery County's prosecutor says 27-year-old Isaiah Smith was sentenced Monday for his part in the January 2016 shootout in Dayton that killed Elijah Johnson and injured a woman. The Dayton man also was found guilty of aggravated robbery and weapons charges.

A message left at Smith's attorney's office wasn't immediately returned.

Prosecutors say co-defendants Isaiah Smith and Shawn Smith Jr. both fired guns in the shootout.

Shawn Smith Jr. was convicted earlier of murder and other charges and sentenced to 37 years to life in prison.

Prosecutors had said the shooting developed after Shawn Smith Jr. went looking for a man who robbed him.

