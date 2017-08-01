Missing teen returns home

A teen who Toledo police were asking for public assistance in searching for has returned home.

Police were searching for 13-year-old Te'Yonna Hogan who had been missing since the weekend.

Hogan was last seen near Robinson Junior High School.

Hogan returned home safely on Wednesday.

Police thank the public for all their tips and shares of her picture and information.

