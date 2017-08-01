Crews investigating suspicious fire near Toledo Zoo

Crews are on the scene of a fire near the Toledo Zoo in south Toledo Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred on Arlington Avenue and Ogden Avenue around 5 a.m.

The battalion chief said the fire broke out on the first floor.

Officials say the fire is suspicious because the home was just vacated Monday.

There will no injuries and the home will not have to be knocked down.

