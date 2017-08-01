Toledo fire fights Brent Industries blaze

Crews were on the scene of a small fire at a Toledo waste reduction plant Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at Brent Industries on the 2900 block of South Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Crews said smoke can be seen coming from the plant but the fire was small and is under control.

It appears that no one was inside the plant at the time of the fire and no one has been injured.

It is unclear how the fire was started.

