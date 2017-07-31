Toledo police arrest suspect in shooting of Fulton Co. deputy

Toledo police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon they authorities believe is responsible for the shooting of a Fulton County Sheriff's deputy Monday night.

Jeshua Gilmore, 18, allegedly shot Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Jeremy Simon before fleeing into a cornfield in Lyons, near the Michigan border.

Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller said Gilmore stole a truck from a small concrete business at the intersection of State Route 120 and County Road 109.

According to Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller, Deputy Simon responded to a call of suspicious activity at the Country Corral on State Route 109 around 9 p.m. He attempted to pull over the suspicious vehicle driven by Gilmore who fled the deputy.

Sheriff Miller said Gilmore and 18-year-old Skye Thibodeaux, who was also in the vehicle, abandoned it after the vehicle began having mechanical problems and slowed to a stop north of State Route 109 on Central Avenue.

Deputy Simon got out of his vehicle with his K-9, which was when Sheriff Miller says Gilmore fired four shots at Deputy Simon. Gilmore then fled into a corn field with Thibodeaux.

"The vehicle slowed down and the suspect and passenger bailed as the deputy was getting out of his vehicle. Shots were fired at him," said Sheriff Miller.

Simon suffered two gunshot wounds to his left side under his armpit. No officers fired any shots.

Life-Flight transported Simon to a hospital in Toledo. Simon's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Simon was reported to be alert and talking while he was being transported to the hospital. It is unclear if he will need surgery.

"Obviously we'll keep tabs on him, he and his family are in our prayers, and we'll keep looking," said Sheriff Miller.

Authorities arrested Thibodeaux after she came back out of the cornfield and gave herself up.

She is being held in CCNO for obstructing justice and obstructing official business.

There were several agencies assisting to the search including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office used a helicopter to help with the search. The helicopter searched the area from the air for four hours.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, Toledo police received a Crime Stopper tip on a possible location of Gilmore.

Toledo police arrested Gilmore without incident on Upton Avenue just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The US Marshals transported him to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

He will face charges of attempted aggravated murder, fleeing and eluding and weapons under disability.

Gilmore was already on the radar of the local law enforcement as the person linked to a series of vehicle thefts and break-ins.

Sheriff Miller said there were multiple felony warrants out for Gilmore for five counts of grand theft, three counts of theft and two counts of receiving stolen property earlier this year.

"There's calls coming in, so you know I have faith in the public, they will do right by us, they will find him for us," said Sheriff Miller.

Sheriff Miller said Deputy Simon has been working for the Fulton County Sheriff's Office for 24 years.

He said Deputy Simon is the third deputy shot on the job in 20 years.

Deputy Simon returned to the job on September 1 according to a post on the Fulton County Sheriff Facebook page.

