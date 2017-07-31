With new coach, St. Francis hopes to recapture former glory

The St. Francis de Sales Knights football team was once one of the most dominant programs in northwest Ohio.

But those teams seem to be a distant memory for students who are currently enrolled there.

The Knights are coming off three of their worst seasons in school history. Last season, the Knights finished 0-10. Their average margin of defeat was 22 points. That season included at 44-14 thumping at the hands of bitter rival St. John's.

But the program is on a new course they hope will bring gridiron success.

Dan Chipka begins his first season with the Knights hoping to reignite the fire of former success.

"Coaching is a reflection of the program, the leader of the program. I like to lead by example," Coach Chipka said. "The boy's are buying in. Everybody's committed. It is everything I've asked for."

Chipka is one of those animated coaches who makes an instant relationship with his players through his energy

“Everything’s very intense, everybody’s involved," senior Liam Moyer said. "We’re a family matching his intensity at practice.”

Coach Chipka knows to compete in the Three Rivers Conference, your team has to be top notch when the ball is set for kickoff. He says he is not trying to radically turn around the program in one day.

“A lot of variables go into Friday night victories," Coach Chipka said. "We aren’t results oriented. [We are] focusing on day to day to be successful.”

The Knights begin their season against Anthony Wayne.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.