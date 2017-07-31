Rockets open football practice for 2017 season

The University of Toledo opens their 2017 campaign with high expectations.

Media members at the MAC Media Day picked the Rockets as the favorite to win the conference.

The Rockets return Logan Woodside, at quarterback, who had one of the most productive offensive years in school history a year ago.

Toledo kicked off practices Monday with a split session. The veteran players went in the morning with the younger guys practicing in the afternoon.

Head Coach Jason Candle believes that allows guys to get more individual attention during practices.

“There are more reps, more time for people to be evaluated,” Candle said.

The expectations are sky high right now for the Rockets. They know it too. But they also understand there is plenty of work to be done.

“Nobody outside this building has a higher expectation for us than we do for ourselves,” said senior Wide Receiver Cody Thompson.

“The reality of it is we lost our last two football games [last season],” Candle said. “We still have a bitter taste in our mouth about that.”

The Rockets open the season inside the Glass Bowl against Elon on August 31.

