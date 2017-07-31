Local high schools begin two-a-days

With the fall fast approaching, high school teams around the state of Ohio returned to the field for two-a-day practices Monday.

Throughout the month of August, WTOL will air previews of teams from across our viewing area to get you set for kickoff.

At Whitmer, the Panthers will be among the favorites in the TRAC this season. Ken Winters's team returns a ton of talent on both sides of the football, including highly touted sophomore quarterback Riley Keller.

“It’s a new season, a new beginning,” Winters said. “We’re still in shorts, but the excitement was really good today.”

Springfield will be one of the top teams from the Toledo-area this year. Last year, the Blue Devils went 10-0 in the regular season and return a loaded roster.

“We don’t want to change any part of our approach,” says Springfield Head Coach Pat Gucciardo. “I’m so impressed with the work ethic of our kids over the last five seasons.”

The first episode of Big Board Friday will air on August 25 on WTOL.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.