Miami Street construction begins near Hollywood Casino

Construction on westbound Miami Street in front of Hollywood Casino began Monday morning.

The 14-day project is going to extend the right turn lane into the casino. Primarily it’s going to impact anybody heading into town into Rossford or heading to the casino.

These lanes can get packed quickly during both the morning and evening rush hours. Once this portion of the project gets done, the intersection at Hollywood Boulevard and Miami Street will begin tie-in work on the south side of the street.

But there is more construction to come after that.

Crews will building a connector road to tie in residential streets.

“This is part of a pre-project to the I-75 project that begins in 20-19,” said Rebecca Shirling, Public Relations Officer for ODOT.

That portion of the project will be from South Avenue down to Wales.

