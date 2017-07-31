Protestors downtown want fair wages for construction workers

Drivers have recently spotted protesters on Washington and Summit Streets.

One of the signs the protesters hold up reads simply "Shame, shame, shame on you."

A flyer alleging Prater Development Limited is hiring construction companies that are not paying Toledo area standard wages and benefits is the reason for the protests.

However, drivers are not taking notice.

"If people don't know what it's about how is it going to be effective,” said John Shaffer. “Just coming out and doing what they're doing here because we or the general public has no idea what's it's about."

Prater Development Limited is finishing up the new Berdan Building apartments.

