College football practice season begins without two-a-days

As football season approached, traditionally college football players around the country geared up for two-a-days. But those days are now a thing of the past.

However, college football programs will not have those important pre-season practice.

NCAA officials ruled against the practices in an effort to keep players safe on the field.

"It's different,” said UT head coach Jason Candle. “It's not anything that any of us coaches are used to who've been doing it for any time for that matter but you have to adapt and you have to change the schedule up."

Coach Candle says even though this change may be a logistical headache for the coaches, it is worth it if the ban reduces the number of pre-season head injuries.

"We're all about player safety and looking to keep our guys upright, fresh and getting them to the game," Coach Candle said.

Now the change has been implemented in the NCAA, high school coaches are wondering if there will be similar rules applied to their game.

Larry McDaniel, head coach at St. John's Jesuit, says he believes it will eventually.

"Things start in the NFL then they go to college then down to high school,” Coach McDaniel said. “If that rule is in place now in colleges it's just a matter of time before we adopt the exact same rules down here."

McDaniel says not as many young kids are playing pee-wee football. He hopes this new rule will show parents the sport is working to protect players.

"The level of contact is down, the level of coaching is up, McDaniel explained. “Because you have those things going on we want to reassure them that it's a really safe sport."

NCAA researchers says that 58 percent of the concussions that happen in a year occur during the pre-season. With no more two-a-days, the NCAA hopes that pre-season concussion numbers will shrink.

