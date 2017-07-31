TFD says drivers need to know law when they see flashing lights

It only takes 30 seconds for a potentially deadly fire to double in size. And if someone is having a medical emergency, every minute counts.

It is for these reasons authorities stress when you see flashing lights around you, pull over immediately.

Jamie Ferguson has been a firefighter for 20 years. Currently, he serves as Engine 23's drivers.

Ferguson says recently he and his crews are becoming more concerned while responding to emergency calls.

"The problem we are having is people are distracted. They are on their phones, texting, have radios on. Cars are more sound proof," Ferguson said. "We can be right beside people and they don't move to the side of stop is getting very dangerous."

State law requires drivers move to the right, get as close to the curb as possible and not block any intersections when emergency vehicles approach.

"People stop in the middle of the road, or stop and block the intersection or stop right next to each other and we're locked up," Ferguson explained.

Emergency crews say if you put on your emergency blinkers on, it tells them you know they are coming.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.