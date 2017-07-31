Red Cross needs volunteer help to distribute smoke detectors

A local organization is asking the community's help in making sure residents are safe in their own homes.

The American Red Cross: North Central Ohio chapter wants to get a working smoke detector in every home in their region.

In a few weeks, they will be going door to door in Fostoria, but they need a lot of volunteers to make it happen.

On Saturday August 12, The Red Cross will go door-to-door in Fostoria to install up to 400 smoke detectors in any home without one. The detectors will be fitted with a lithium ion battery good for 10 years.

To help with the workload, the Red Cross is asking for 40 to 50 volunteers.

The event is part of a national campaign started in 2014 to reduce house fire deaths in the country by 25 percent in 2020. So far, the Red Cross reports the effort has saved 260 live locally.

"A lot of us don't realize that we need to check those batteries often, and also we need to replace those smoke alarms every five years," said Cheryl Wolfe, operations manager of the American Red Cross in Hancock County. "Even though the battery may be working, the filters or something may be clogged from all of the years of dust and everything."

To volunteer, you are asked to call the Hancock County American Red Cross office at 419-422-9322

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.