Crews scrambling to build roundabout in Perrysburg before new school open

This summer, a major project in Perrysburg is up against a tight deadline.

Laura Gahn lives near Hull Prairie and Roachton Roads, where workers are building a roundabout.

While she's mostly gotten used to the two-month-long detour, Gahn says she has had some close calls.

"What makes it scary is not many people are familiar with the Five Point-Hull Prairie intersection and they don't realize it's not a four-way stop," Gahn said. "And people have been flying through, so we've had to be really careful."

Gahn says it will not be too soon for the new roundabout to open. While she understands there will be a learning curve, she says something needed to be done about traffic at the intersection.

"I think it'll be 100 percent better because that intersection was super scary," Gahn said.

She just hopes the work will get done in time for the start of school at the new Hull Prairie Intermediate.

County crews are up against the clock, with a tight deadline to get the roundabout done. Just a few feet away, Hull Prairie Intermediate begins its first school year on August 15th.

Principal Scott Best says he's been told the roundabout will be done by then.

The Wood County Engineer says if all goes according to plan, the intersection could open next Wednesday, August 9.

Principal Best says meanwhile, crews are putting the finishing touches to the new school. In just a couple weeks, more than 800 students will walk through its doors.

"We're doing a lot of cleaning, moving in furniture. Placement of a few things," Best said. "We're still running a few tests on our safety systems and our plan is to have occupancy here in a couple days."

There's a staggered start for the school year. The first group starts on August 15 with all kids coming in on the 17th.

