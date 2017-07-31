Gas break at Berdan and Jeep Parkway causes employees to take cover

A gas line rupture at Berdan and Jeep Parkway caused employees to take cover in their buildings Monday afternoon.

The gas break occurred around 1 p.m.

The rupture occurred in a construction area at Berdan and Jeep Parkway.

Officials believe construction crews struck the gas line and caused the break.

Two area businesses had their employees move to the back of their building for a time for safety.

Fire officials said the break should be repaired in a few hours.

The break had little impact on the surrounding neighborhood.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.