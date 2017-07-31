Toledo-Lucas County Public Library wants to help students, teachers survive the school year

School can sometimes be a struggle.

The Toledo-Lucas County want you and your child to know that you don't have to struggle alone.

There are many resources families can take advantage of to help their children excel in the classroom.

Toledo-Lucas County library first recommends that your child get a library card.

Getting a card is free and all Ohio residents qualify to have thousands of books at your fingertips.

Homework Helpers is another tool the library offers.

Homework Helpers are available at the library to help children grades one through eight improve grades and understand assignments.

The library not only as resources for children, but for parents and teachers too.

Teachers can reserve multiple copies of the same book for grades two through 12, and library workers can gather books for the classroom to save time for teachers.

Teachers can also set up an Assignment Alert Warning with the library. If there is an assignment coming up, the library will be able to request books for that assignment to be available when students come in to complete it.

Visit here for more school-surviving information.

