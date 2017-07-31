Bettsville village councilman arrested for alleged public indecency

A Bettsville Village councilman was arrested on charges of public indecency on Friday.

The Seneca County Sheriff's Office arrested Stan Poe, 61, after an incident between he and his neighbor.

According to a report submitted by one of the responding deputies, a cable guy was working at his next-door neighbor's house. The cable guy complained to the homeowner Poe was taking pictures of him.

A neighbor of the homeowner was also at the house with the granddaughter.

The neighbor told deputies went to confront Poe about taking the pictures, but Poe did not answer.

The neighbor went around to the homeowner's backyard where the homeowner and his granddaughter were and observed Poe naked in the doorway between his house and patio.

The neighbor confronted Poe again before calling the sheriff's office.

The homeowner, neighbor and the neighbor's granddaughter all stated to deputies that indeed saw Poe naked.

The deputies later went to the property and arrested Poe for public indecency.

Poe claims those people were trespassing on his property.

Poe also claims the neighbor told him "you're done" when the neighbor threatened to call authorities.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.