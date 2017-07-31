Hollywood Casino celebrates Responsible Gaming Week

Gambling can be enjoyable, and you may even win some money if you're lucky. However, gambling can also ruin lives.

Hollywood Casino wants to make sure patrons are being responsible every time they roll the dice.

"We have to be aware that there are some folks who have a problem with gambling and there are mechanisms available to help them to protect themselves, also to help the community," said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

Across the country, this week is Responsible Gaming Week.

Leaders at the Hollywood Casino said many of their patrons don't have a problem, but it's important to pay attention to those who do.

"We see those using money that they have and it could be for anything important, such as their lease or mortgage to gamble with. We try to pay attention to those signs when we see them we try to engage the individual and get them help," said Jeffery Goodman, Vice President of Hollywood Casino Operations.

Goodman said making sure their customers gamble responsibly is a 365 day effort, but they especially want to celebrate responsible gambling this week.

For those who believe they have a gambling problem, they can sign up for a one-year, five-year or lifetime exclusion. However, if someone tries to gamble under exclusion, they may face legal penalties.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

