Tempers flare at forum on proposed Lucas County Jail site

Earlier in July, Lucas County proposed a controversial location for the new Lucas County Jail. Monday, residents near the planned site on Angola Road had a chance to make their voices heard at a public forum at Reynolds Corners Library.

The county commissioners say the plot of about 30 acres meets all their criteria. They also say there is no backup location.

Commissioners say that after looking at 18 other sites, the 30-acre property is the best option for county and law enforcement needs.

"We think this is a valid site, a good site," said Commissioner Pete Gerken. "I understand everybody's concerns. We're here to dialogue."

Commissioners also said that renovations to the current jail would cost more than $61 million.

"This is a site where no demolition is required. It was a couple of easy owners to deal with, it doesn't look like there's any environmental concerns on it. It's near two major highways and we think we can build the site with enough buffer to any of the neighborhoods to make it safe," said Commissioner Gerken.

That did little to quell the anger residents in north Toledo that live and work near the proposed site. So many residents showed up to the meeting, some had to be turned away and the county made a haste decision to stream it on Facebook.

"We're just going to have to fight this," said resident Nicole Cassidy. "It's a fight on every issue now."

Some asked why the current jail was not maintained. Others brought up the new jail could potentially drive down property values. One common theme was many residents in the area do not trust the new plan.

"I just feel the commissioners were not forthcoming," said one of the residents at the meeting. "They were skipping around questions."

Some leaders say they were at the meeting ensure voices of the concerned residents are heard.

"This has a long road to travel," said Toledo City Councilwoman Sandy Spang. "I will personally listen to community members as we go forward."

Citizens against the Lucas County Neighborhood Jail Proposal, the group of residents who organized the forum, says they plan to have another forum in the future. However, they have not released a date.

