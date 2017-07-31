Local foundation grants money for rural community projects

The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has announced the recipients of its special 25-year anniversary rural grant-making process.

The foundation, established in 1992, has granted more than $44 million for community projects.

The $25,000 for rural communities was made available especially for the anniversary.from the foundation's Funds for the Common Good.

"Whether it's beautification, communication or increased health and wellness opportunities, each of these projects will improve quality of life," said Katherine Kreuchauf, president of the Community Foundation. "We look forward to seeing these project completed, as well as continue to work with communities throughout Hancock County for the betterment of those who live, learn, work and play here."

Arlington Village received a majority of the money for a walking and bike path in the village park.

"In a small town, the park is the hub of activity during the spring, summer and fall. Currently, people walk along the side of the road. When completed, this won't be the case. The path will allow people to walk or jog in a safe manner and enjoy our beautiful park," said Tom Blunk, Arlington Festival Committee President.

The other recipients of the grant are Fostoria Garden club for Gray Park landscaping, and Rawson Proud Committee for a message board and new-resident welcome bags.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.