Armed robbery suspect appears in court

Armed robbery suspect appears in court

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who robbed a gas station with a box cutter faced a judge Monday.

Police say Kevin Donelson robbed the Sunoco gas station on Front Street over the weekend.

Donelson allegedly threatened to stab the clerk at the gas station before fleeing the scene with an undetermined amount of money. 

Donelson is being charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Donelson will be back in court August 7.

