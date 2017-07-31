Findlay PD adds new K-9 officer - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay PD adds new K-9 officer

Officers Deke and Jacob Atkins (Source: Findlay Police Department) Officers Deke and Jacob Atkins (Source: Findlay Police Department)
FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

The Findlay Police Department has announced a new addition to their K-9 unit. 

K-9 officer Deke joined the force as of Friday.

Deke is a one-year-old German Shepherd and Belgian Malinois breed that was brought in from Germany.

Deke and his handler Officer Jacob Atkins recently completed their K-9 training and are on patrol. 

Deke is trained for patrol work and narcotics detection. Findlay police said he loves to work, play tug and chase a ball. 

The Hancock County Community Foundation and charitable donations from private citizens and businesses made it possible to add Deke to the force.

