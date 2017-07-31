77-year-old man accused of murder appears in court

A 77-year-old man accused of an east Toledo murder faces a judge Monday.

Gordon Hutson confessed to shooting and killing 29-year-old Joel Brown in March.

Police say an argument sparked the shooting.

"Mr. Hutson produced a handgun, at which time Mr. Brown turned around and went to go leave the residence. As he was leaving the residence he was shot, it appears to be one time in the back," said Lt. Joe Heffernan at the time of the shooting.

Police said this situation is unusual given Hutson's age.

