8 Ohio men serving life without parole for homicide as teens

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - As states take a new look at juvenile life-without-parole sentences after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling, records show eight Ohio men are serving such terms for homicides they committed or were involved in when they were under 18.

Several more have de facto life sentences, terms so long they amount to death behind bars.

Some of the eight have appeals pending.

Ohio's Supreme Court last year overturned a de facto sentence of 112 years for an inmate convicted of kidnapping, robbery and rape as a minor, ruling it cruel and unusual.

Ohio juveniles can get life without parole for aggravated murder if they're first sent to adult court, or if the crime involves the rape of a child with other aggravating factors. Officials aren't aware of anyone who fits the latter.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.