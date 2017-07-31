Man accused of raping child faces judge - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of raping child faces judge

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Maumee man accused of raping a child in south Toledo will face a judge Monday. 

Prosecutors say Nick Anderson climbed through an open window of a home on South Holland Sylvania Road earlier this month. 

Investigators say he then sexually assaulted a child inside that home.

Anderson faces several charges, including rape.

He is being held in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Anderson will next appear in court August 7.

