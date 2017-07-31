US 20 reopen following semi crash

US 20 is reopen following a semi crash that downed power lines and knocked out power for several customers.

The crash occurred on US 20 at Tracy Road in Lake Township around 7 a.m..

Officials said the semi crashed into a utility pole and brought down power lines.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but OSHP believes the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel.One other semi then drove over the power lines causing more power outages, however neither of the drivers were hurt.

Toledo Edison has restored power to the affected customers.

Officials said the first semi was transporting vinegar from Grand Rapids, Michigan to a local business.

