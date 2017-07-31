Escaped Lucas County inmate back behind bars after fleeing hospi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Escaped Lucas County inmate back behind bars after fleeing hospital

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

An inmate who escaped from a Toledo hospital is back behind bars on Monday.

Police say Christian Pfaff, 26, had been in the Lucas County jail.

Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp said Pfaff escaped from Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center around 10:40 p.m. after being treated there.

Police said Pfaff was caught about half an hour later in a nearby alley off of Bancroft Street.

Police are investigating as to how Pfaff got out of the hospital without anyone knowing.

Sheriff Tharp said he makes no excuses and he will take responsibility for the escape.

Pfaff is a suspect in the robbery of a Toledo Subway restaurant last week.

He will be taken back to the hospital to complete his original treatment and then taken back to jail.

