Alleged stabbing suspect arrested after fleeing scene in stolen car

Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing someone and then fleeing the scene in a stolen car on Friday.

The incident started at on Seneca Drive in Williams County.

Police said an altercation took place there and witnesses stated that Robert Poppe was a suspect in the stabbing.

Police said witnesses there also said that Poppe left the scene in a Ford Expedition that wasn't his.

Police then spotted Poppe driving in the area of US 20 and County Road 6.

Poppe led police on a ten-mile chase through fields before he crashed the stolen vehicle into a ditch.

Poppe then fled on foot and was apprehended by police about quarter mile away from the crash.

Poppe was taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and is facing numerous felony charges.

