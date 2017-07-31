Fit Body Boot Camp motivates community to lose weight, support local charity

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Fit Body Boot Camp makes its debut to the Toledo market by challenging the community.

For the next 30 days, Toledo area residents can be a part of a weight-loss competition that benefits Toledo Children's Hospital.

"At Fit Body Boot Camp we are all about the community, and what better way to bring the community together than to get a local charity involved," said Fit Body owner C.J. Tayler.

A normal monthly membership for Fit Body is $147. Those who participate in the 30-day challenge will only pay $97 per month if they sign up on July 31.

The challenge ends on August 29. Every pound lost by a member of Fit Body is a dollar donated to Toledo Children's Hospital. The gym's goal is for a collective 1,000 pounds to be lost by participants by the deadline.

If that happens, Fit Body will match that amount and donate it to the hospital.

"Everybody is competitive by nature, so when you're competing against others you're going to work a little harder. We think it's a great way to jump-start your fitness and get great results in a short time," said Tayler.

Fit Body focuses on a 30-minute circuit training-style workout. The gym is a national franchise with 500 locations, but the Fit Body on 6819 West Central Avenue is the first to come to northwest Ohio.

Tayler himself is a testament to what he now motivates people to do, lose weight. In 2007, he started the year weighing 360 pounds. He lost 120 pounds by the end of that same year.

Tayler has since lost 30 more pounds over the last nine years, and has maintained his weight.

"They say students make the best teachers. I've been in their shoes, I understand their struggles, I can relate to their situation," Tayler said.

Tayler is encouraging more people to come out and join the challenge. Fit Body is accepting ten more people to join the group of 140 challenge members who have already signed up.

"The great thing about this fitness center is that you can have an athlete next to someone that's never been in a gym and they can complete the same workout," Tayler said.

The gym had its soft opening on July 24 and plans to have the grand opening on September 30.

Those who do not wish to compete in the challenge will still receive two months of free workouts if they sign up for a 12-month membership over the next two weeks.

You can sign up for a membership at Fit Body Boot Camp or by visiting here.

