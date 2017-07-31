Kitchen fire evacuates residents in Toledo apartments

An apartment fire forces residents out of bed Sunday night.

The fire occurred on the 5300 block of North Detroit Avenue.

The battalion chief said the fire was accidental and started in the kitchen of one of the apartments.

The person inside that apartment was cooking when a fire started and got out of their control.

The fire was contained by fire crews but caused approximately $4,000 in damage.

Residents were allowed back into their apartments around 12:30 a.m.

Crews said there were working smoke detectors in the apartments.

