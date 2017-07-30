City of Sandusky, Margaretta Township experience widespread power outage

Sandusky Police confirmed a widespread power outage in the city on Sunday night.

They are unsure of why power is out at this time.

Cedar Point sent a tweet around 8:15 p.m. acknowledging the outage in the city but which didn't make clear whether the park was affected by the outage.

We are aware of a widespread power outage in the Sandusky area. Crews from @ohioedison are working on it. Thanks for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 31, 2017

Live cameras on the Cedar Point website showed roller coasters operating and after twenty minutes Cedar Point sent a tweet saying power had been restored.

Power has been restored to the Sandusky area and closed rides will be up as soon as possible. Thanks again for your patience. — Cedar Point (@cedarpoint) July 31, 2017

As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, the First Energy website still said that at least a few hundred people were without power.

