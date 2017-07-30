City of Sandusky, Margaretta Township experience widespread powe - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City of Sandusky, Margaretta Township experience widespread power outage

SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

Sandusky Police confirmed a widespread power outage in the city on Sunday night.

They are unsure of why power is out at this time.

Cedar Point sent a tweet around 8:15 p.m. acknowledging the outage in the city but which didn't make clear whether the park was affected by the outage.

Live cameras on the Cedar Point website showed roller coasters operating and after twenty minutes Cedar Point sent a tweet saying power had been restored.

As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, the First Energy website still said that at least a few hundred people were without power.

