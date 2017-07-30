Wood County Fair kicks off on Monday

Fair season is in full swing now!

On Monday, the Wood County Fair will kick off in Bowling Green and will remain open through August 7.

The fair opens at 8 a.m. each day and closes at 11 p.m. every day except Friday and Saturday when it closes at midnight and on Monday August 7 when it will only be open until 9 p.m.

In addition to the familiar fair rides and animal exhibits the fair will feature a flower show, baked goods auction, exotic tigers, tractor operator contest, harness racing, KOI drag racing, kiddie pedal tractor pull and much more.

On Saturday there will be a show by Three Dog Night.

Admission is $6 for those ten and over.

Click here for more information.

