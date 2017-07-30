Victim airlifted to hospital after accident at Sierah Joughin memorial ride

One person was taken to St. Vincent’s Mercy Medical Center in Toledo by air ambulance after an accident on US 20 in Fulton County on Sunday afternoon.

The accident involved two motorcycles that were taking part in the Sierah Joughin memorial ride.

It happened around 1 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol the accident victim suffered minor injuries.

