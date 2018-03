Michigan authorities seize 46 dogs in dogfighting probe

MASON, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in two Michigan counties have seized a total of 46 dogs as part of a long-running investigation into dogfighting.

Ingham County Animal Control Director John Dinon says the dogs have been seized from homes in Ingham and Eaton counties in an ongoing investigation that began several months ago.

Dinon tells the Lansing State Journal animal control officers began seizing the canines after they found evidence of dogfighting in March or April while investigating animal cruelty reports.

He says officers served search warrants last Thursday at three locations in Ingham County and one location in Eaton County.

Dinon says 16 dogs were taken in by Ingham County Animal Control and 10 dogs were taken in by Eaton County Animal Control in those raids.

Information from: Lansing State Journal, http://www.lansingstatejournal.com

