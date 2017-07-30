Leading Edge with Tim Miller : July 30, 2017

WTOL’s Anchor/Reporter Tim Miller filled in for Jerry Anderson for this Sunday’s Leading Edge.

Two weeks ago, Jerry had tough questions for the people leading the effort against the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act. It's a ballot measure that you will vote on in November.

Jerry promised to have supporters come on the Leading Edge to counter the detractors. Up first is Matt Borges. Borges is a member of Ohio Taxpayers for Lower Drug Prices. He explains why he supports the Ohio Drug Price Relief Act.

Then State Representative Teresa Fedor joins Tim as they discuss Toledo’s economy and human trafficking.

