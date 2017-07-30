Bittersweet Farms showcase artists in 25th annual Art on the Mall

The 25th Annual Art on the Mall took place on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Toledo.

Thousands were flooding campus as they enjoyed live music, food trucks, and on hundred and seventeen different artists.

“Art is just an incredible tool you can use in many different ways to reach people,” said Valerie French the Creative Arts Manager at Bittersweet Farms.

Bittersweet Farms is a company that creates many different products that are for sale and all produced by individuals with autism.

"It's a wonderful program and we help individuals with autism with anxiety, self-awareness, self-esteem and they are learning new skills,” said French.

Bittersweets made a Creative Arts program ten years ago. Those who are in the program range from the age of 12 years old to senior citizens.

Program members made products that were similar to the products shown at the Art on the Mall, which allowed them to produce an income.

Jamie Cummins has been part of the Bittersweet Creative Arts Program since they created it ten years ago and spent her Sunday at Art on the Mall.

She said she enjoys sharing her hard work with others.

“It makes me feel really great that I made a piece of artwork worthy of being sold. I especially like coming to these type of events where anybody can be looking at certain things and think it looks really nice and I can be like, 'Hey I think that's something I made,'” said Cummins.

Cummins said the program wouldn't be possible without the helpful, and caring staff members.

“But this job they all understand the disability and the staff and they're all able to help us succeed,” said Cummins.



