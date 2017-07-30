6th annual Barrio Latino Art Festival held Sunday

Local artists showcased their talent at the sixth annual Barrio Latino Art Festival Sunday.

While the festival celebrates local artists and artistic expression, the goal of the festival is to create funds for charitable organizations.

The Providence Center, along with the Nuestra Gente Community Projects, Inc., will benefit from the art event.

The festival was held on the corner of Broadway Street and Western Avenue with music, kid’s activities and food!

More information about the annual festival can be found here.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.