Fire crews allow residents back inside apartment after morning fire

No one was injured after a fire broke out in an apartment in east Toledo.

Fire crews said the fire happened in a bedroom around 5 a.m. on east Main Street. It’s unclear whether the room was occupied or not.

The entire building was evacuated at the time of the fire, but everyone is now allowed back inside.

The fire is still under investigation.

