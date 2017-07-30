Toledo Alfalfa Mills reopens after morning fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo Alfalfa Mills reopens after morning fire

OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

A plant was temporarily shut down Sunday morning after a fire broke out.

Fire crews said the blaze started around 3 a.m. at the Toledo Alfalfa Mills in Oregon after some alfalfa got stuck in a heating cylinder and caught fire.

The cylinder received some damage.

The plant has since been reopened.

Workers were at the plant during the fire but nobody was hurt. 

