Toledo Alfalfa Mills reopens after morning fire

A plant was temporarily shut down Sunday morning after a fire broke out.

Fire crews said the blaze started around 3 a.m. at the Toledo Alfalfa Mills in Oregon after some alfalfa got stuck in a heating cylinder and caught fire.

The cylinder received some damage.

The plant has since been reopened.

Workers were at the plant during the fire but nobody was hurt.

